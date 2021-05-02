Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Volume Hits $43.46 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $43.49 or 0.00076787 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $56.03 million and $43.46 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

