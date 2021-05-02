ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $79.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

