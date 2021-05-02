PARSIQ Market Capitalization Achieves $207.96 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003272 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $207.96 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072834 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

