PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003126 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $203.11 million and $2.73 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

