PAXEX (PAXEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,982.49

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 65.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. PAXEX has a market cap of $2,982.49 and approximately $33.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $832.20 or 0.01471450 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 415.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

