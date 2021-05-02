PayBX (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

