Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 93.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,535 shares of company stock valued at $15,696,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Argus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

