Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,535 shares of company stock worth $15,696,512. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.