PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

