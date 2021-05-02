Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 65.8% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $863,109.86 and $14,978.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.03 or 0.00281770 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $626.97 or 0.01110862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $407.02 or 0.00721147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00025680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.05 or 0.99937599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

