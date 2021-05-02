Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,756 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

