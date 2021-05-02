Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,939 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 304,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,891. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

