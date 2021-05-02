Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,950 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,203,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,212,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

