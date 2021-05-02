PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $8,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Professional Planning bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

