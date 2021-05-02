Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.11% of Pentair worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

