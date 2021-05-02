Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $1,277.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074447 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004324 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 151.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,633,395 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.