Peony (PNY) Trading 13% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Peony has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $1,277.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00074447 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004324 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 151.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,633,395 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

