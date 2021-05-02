Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Up 27.3% This Week

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be purchased for $145.46 or 0.00255185 BTC on exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $2.04 million and $490,737.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00852053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.72 or 0.08574915 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

