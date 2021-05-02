PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $438,466.48

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $438,466.48 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00015632 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.80 or 0.00341068 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,750,057 coins and its circulating supply is 44,509,891 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

