PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 45% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $581,922.74 and $804.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003337 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $201.61 or 0.00354527 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,742,460 coins and its circulating supply is 44,502,294 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

