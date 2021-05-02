PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.