Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,579 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.48% of Perficient worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Perficient by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 336,165 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $65.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

