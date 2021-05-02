Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perion Network.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million.
Shares of PERI opened at $17.89 on Friday. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $605.61 million, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $716,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
