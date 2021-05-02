Permission Coin Price Down 10.8% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $19.00 million and approximately $529,497.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

