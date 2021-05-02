Perth Mint Gold Token Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1,778.47 or 0.03124842 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $2,285.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.88 or 0.00858979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.93 or 0.08598817 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Perth Mint Gold Token Coin Trading

