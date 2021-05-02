PFG Advisors Acquires 1,999 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.