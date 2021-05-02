PFG Advisors Acquires 2,789 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000.

ESGV opened at $77.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $78.69.

