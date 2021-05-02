PFG Advisors Acquires 6,360 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.