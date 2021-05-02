PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 626.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.