PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $865.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $772.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $761.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $492.00 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.