PFG Advisors Buys 5,001 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 369.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

