PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 11,057 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. PFG Advisors owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $100.13. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.12 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

