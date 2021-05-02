PFG Advisors Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.24 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

