PFG Advisors Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $143.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

