PFG Advisors Increases Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

PFG Advisors raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,261,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1,240.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 15,270.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

BATS ACES opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.08.

