PFG Advisors Invests $1.99 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $58.72 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.