PFG Advisors Invests $2.08 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

The Toro stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

