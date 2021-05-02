PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 188.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 63.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11,885.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 184,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 183,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.