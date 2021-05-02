PFG Advisors Purchases 1,919 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.18 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46.

