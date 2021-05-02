PFG Advisors Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.88. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $77.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

