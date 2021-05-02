PFG Advisors Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $172.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

