PFG Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,671,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $284.65 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

