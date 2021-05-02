PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.