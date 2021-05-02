PFG Advisors Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

