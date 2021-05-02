PFG Advisors Sells 1,363 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in HEICO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 36,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,946 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $140.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.58. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

