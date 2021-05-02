PFG Advisors Sells 5,339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.