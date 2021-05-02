PFG Advisors Takes $1.94 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 28.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Diageo by 803.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 108,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $179.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.07. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $183.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

