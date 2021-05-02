Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

