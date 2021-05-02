Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

