Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

